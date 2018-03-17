Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Isle Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets the second Friday of each month, September through May, and will meet next at Galyn’s Restaurant on April 13.

This meeting will include a business portion, a lunch and program. The presentation will include members sharing their own patriots’ history and service in the American Revolution.

On May 11, the meeting will take place at the Northeast Harbor Library at noon and will honor the chapter winners of the American History and Christopher Columbus Essay contest, sponsored by the chapter and national organization annually. Certificates are given to participants, winners receive medals and a cash prize. A small luncheon will be provided.

DAR members come from a variety of backgrounds and interests, but all share a common bond of having an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United States of America. Any woman, 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.

DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Visit www.dar.org.