Dancing in the stacks

BAR HARBOR — A contra dance featuring the Big Moose Band will be held at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. there is no cover charge and people can learn the steps and brush up on contra dance knowledge. Starting at 7:30 p.m. there is an $8 requested donation to help pay for the caller or $25 per family. Kids 12 and under dance for free.

Big Moose includes Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

Contact 288-4245.