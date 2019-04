TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host a potluck and contra dance Saturday, April 6 at Pacific Hall in West Tremont.

The potluck supper will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dance instruction for beginners at 6:30 p.m. The contra dance will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Music will be provided by the Big Moose Band, with Chrissy Fowler as caller. Donations will help fund library programming, and the suggested donation is $10.

Contact Pam Walsh at 244-4193.