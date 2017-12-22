Dance planned at legion hall

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Common Good Band ensemble will open for Shirt Tail Kin for a dance at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. Shirt Tail Kin will play from 7-10 p.m.

Shirt Tail Kin includes Curtis Russett (Live Bait, Woodshed Boys), Mike Bennett (The Beatroots, Birdhouse) on drums, Peter Davis (Blue Northern, Delco Ray) on pedal steel and guitar, and Ezra Rugg (Catch a Vibe, The Sauternes) on bass.

In addition to their original songs, their repertoire includes rock and roll, country, reggae, old-time and jug band music.

BYOB with no drinking outside. Bring your favorite snacks.

Admission costs $10 per person, $15 for two.

Call Diane Huff at 244-1040 or Mike Kelley at 460-1072.