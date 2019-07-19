Friday - Jul 19, 2019

Dance performances set

July 19, 2019 on Arts & living, Entertainment, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — A sneak peak of the Acadia Dance Festival will be available at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m.

The festival, which features performances by Nimbus Dance, will be at the Criterion Theatre on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m.

The preview at the Jesup is free and open to the public. Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott and company dancers will perform excerpts from the dances that will be showcased during the festival. Pott will also discuss the company’s creative process and their work in community and youth engagement.

Contact 288-4245.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *