Dance performances set

BAR HARBOR — A sneak peak of the Acadia Dance Festival will be available at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m.

The festival, which features performances by Nimbus Dance, will be at the Criterion Theatre on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m.

The preview at the Jesup is free and open to the public. Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott and company dancers will perform excerpts from the dances that will be showcased during the festival. Pott will also discuss the company’s creative process and their work in community and youth engagement.

Contact 288-4245.