Dance improv workshop set

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park Artists in Residence Zoe Huey and Dani Robbins will be offering a free dance improvisation workshop Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at ArtWaves.

This class is open to individuals of all levels, ages, and abilities.

“They will begin with a warm-up focused on anatomical structures, touching upon various somatic practices that will inform our larger, more coordinated movement patterning,” organizers said. “They will explore solo and group improvisational scores, deepening our relationships to the space, each other, and ourselves. They will use improvisation to foster a sense of togetherness and community.”

Robbins is a Maine-based dance artist with a bachelor’s degree in contemporary performance from Bennington College. She grew up dancing pre-professionally in the Boston area as a member of Urbanity Dance Company and in the work of Jaclyn Waguespack.

She has performed her collaborative work with Colin Powers including “American Parenting” and “Everybody Sings in Unison” in Berlin and the U.S. Her most recent collaborative work with Huey, “PUSH,” premiered in Vermont in April of 2018. Her dance practice currently integrates varied somatic inquiries with memory-based improvisation scores.

She is working to be further engaged in an arts practice that interrogates issues of access and community in her work in Maine with The Community Movement Workshop and Acadia Community Theater.

Huey, who uses plural pronouns, is an Oakland, Calif.-based interdisciplinary artist focusing on movement, video and painting exploration. Huey’s next artist-in-residence appointment will be at SAFEhouse Arts in San Francisco, where they will continue their examinations of intimacy, queerness, mixed-identity, and multi-media performance.

Contact 266-0010.