Dance fest set

BAR HARBOR — Nimbus Dance, the New Jersey-based modern dance company led by Samuel Pott, and the Criterion Theatre present the inaugural Acadia Dance Festival.

During the week of July 22-26, Nimbus dancers have led summer camp programs for children at Camp Beech Cliff and Summer Festival of the Arts. Participants in those camps, and other local professional and amateur dancers, will perform Saturday, July 27, at 5 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Nimbus will perform works by Pott and guest choreographers Dawn Marie Bazemore and Darshan Singh Bhuller.

The festival follows last year’s successful collaboration between Nimbus and local dancers that culminated in a performance at the Criterion. The Acadia Dance Festival Committee includes Don Grieco of Motion Collective Dance Company, Amy Roeder of the Criterion, Debra Deal of Camp Beech Cliff, artist and shop owner Anne Woodman, Portland-based dance/theatre artist Alison Chase, College of the Atlantic performing arts professor Jodi Baker, Alex Newell Taylor of SFOA and choreographer Meghan Frederick.

Tickets are $15-$25 and festival pass provides entry for both the 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. performances.