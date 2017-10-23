Dance to feature Shirt Tail Kin

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Shirt Tail Kin will play for a dance at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The band, formed in 2017 by Curtis Russet (Live Bait, Woodshed Boys), also includes Mike Bennett (The Beatroots, Birdhouse) on drums, Pete Davis (Blue Northerrn, Delco Ray) on pedal steel and guitar, and Ezra Rugg (Catch a Vibe, The Sauternes) on bass.

In addition to original songs, the band’s repertoire leans towards rock & roll and country with some reggae, old-time and jug band mixed in. They play ballads and rockers at the Pickled Wrinkle in Birch Harbor every month.

The cover charge is $10 per person or $15 per couple. BYOB. No drinking outside.

Call Diane Huff at 244-1040 or Mike Kelley at 460-1072.