Dan Burt to give reading

BAR HARBOR — Author and poet Dan Burt will reads selections from his memoir-in-progress “Every Wrong Direction” on Friday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. Burt will also read pieces of his poetry that correspond with stories in the memoir.

Burt grew up in South Philadelphia, working at a butcher shop at nights and on the weekends after school. He graduated from Cambridge and Yale Law School. After graduation he practiced law, was a special assistant to the Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Tax, founded two commercial law firms and also served as the president of the Capital Legal Foundation. Burt moved to London and became a British citizen in 2001. He renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2005 after George Bush was sworn in as president for a second time.

Burt’s poetry has appeared in Poetry Review, PN Review, the TLS, The Financial Times, The Times and Commonwealth. He has written several selections of poetry including, “Searched For Text,” “Cold Eye,” a collaboration with the UK artist Paul Hodgson, “Certain Windows,” containing both poetry and prose and “We Look Like This.” His poems and prose continues to appear in anthologies, pamphlets, journals and periodicals in the United Kingdom and United States.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information about Burt visit www.danburtpoetry.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].