D’Alessio celebrates half a century

BAR HARBOR — A new exhibition at D’Alessio Gallery in Bar Harbor, “Eden: A Retrospective,” documents five decades of artistic evolution for local artist Russell D’Alessio.

An opening reception set for Friday, Aug. 2, from 4-7 p.m. will include a reunion of The Anderson Brothers band.

D’Alessio is known for his paintings, frequently of women, featuring playfully bold fields of color and spontaneous brushstrokes. His works are often whimsical, sometimes more serious and political.

“I am creating a world, an expression of myself, that extends to other people,” he said. “Collectors first see the color, which brings a smile to their faces; then they realize there is content to it and they connect. It becomes part of them.”

D’Alessio was inspired by his first visit to Bar Harbor while still an art student in 1969. He and wife Linda D’Alessio relocated to Mount Desert Island in 1974. In 1988, the couple moved to Dedham, where the view from their perch on Button Hill inspired the name Over the Moon Studios.

Over the Moon Studios opened its first store in Bar Harbor in 1989. The following year the gallery was renamed Pretty Marsh Gallery. Ten years ago, the artistic journey continued with a move to Mount Desert Street and a name change to D’Alessio Gallery.

Contact 351-5450.