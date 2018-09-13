Cycling through Scandinavia

BAR HARBOR — Anna Carr will discuss her recent four-month cycling trip around Scandinavia on Monday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA MDI. This talk is part of Age By Design, a series of programs co-sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library, the YWCA MDI, the Mount Desert Island YMCA and Island Connections that focuses on all facets of life for people ages 50 and over.

In 2013, Carr met George Mack, who introduced her to bicycle touring. Her first tour was an eight-day tour around the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec. After retiring, Carr and Mack planned the ultimate cycling experience through Scandinavia. They began their trip in Oslo cycled up the coast of Norway to Nordkapp, turned south through Finnish Lapland and into Swedish Lapland. They then cycled south in Sweden, finishing in Gothenburg.

Carr began cycling in the 1990’s as a way to get exercise, cycling around Northeast Harbor and on the carriage roads. Beginning in 2000, Carr began participating in the Trek Across Maine, a three-day, 180-mile bike ride, to raise money for the American Lung Association, which she completed for seven straight years. Carr has just returned from a six-week tour of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information contact the YWCA MDI at 288-5008.