BAR HARBOR — Colleen and Benjamin Cummings were married on Aug. 4, 2018, at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

They decided to move back to Maine and their roots and have bought a home in Lamoine, which their dogs Molly and Moxie love.

“Congratulations on your beautiful wedding and your new home,” the family said in an announcement. “Your family is so glad to have you nearby.”