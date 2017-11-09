Cuba trip topic of teachers’ talk

MOUNT DESERT — Two teachers from Mount Desert Elementary School will speak about their trip to Cuba last year when they visit the Northeast Harbor Library for the latest in the Recent Travel series of talks on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.

Art teacher Carol Shutt and Spanish teacher Laurie Beal visited Cuba for 16 days last year. Besides immersing themselves in the art, music, dance and culture of Cuba, they also were able to teach an art class in a fourth-grade classroom, having brought materials for making banners for that purpose.

They said people were friendlier than they could have imagined, being especially welcoming to them as Americans. They felt very safe, even when walking home late at night. They had to carry cash, since there are no credit cards or ATMs in Cuba, so they were worried if that would be unsafe, but that was not the case. Neither internet nor telephone was available. They heard music everywhere they went, in a café at breakfast and at lunch. At night, the doors to restaurants would be open, and people danced to the music in the street.

They were assisted in this trip by a grant from the Astor Fund, which supports library and school staff, who have an impact on students’ education.

The event is free and open to the public.