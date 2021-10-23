Cub Scouts hold recruitment event

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — On Oct. 28, the Mount Desert Island YMCA will be having a Cub Scout Roundup from 5-6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Children in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to come with their families to learn more about being a Cub Scout.

Prior to the pandemic, MDI Cubmaster Jeremy Dougherty of Bar Harbor said the local scouting program was thriving. But, as in most people’s lives, when winter 2020 came around, many activities stopped. With the inability to meet for much of the last year and with restrictions through early 2021, the troop saw a dramatic decline in participating scouts.

Despite the challenges the pandemic brought on, the scouts have managed to hold events such as learning about winter survival, hiking in Acadia and a pine wood derby at the Seal Cove Auto Museum. The troop’s season finished this summer with an overnight campout in Orono.

Dougherty’s fondest memories are of growing up as a scout in New England. He said he learned much of his current outdoor skills from years of outdoor scouting adventures with his peers and learning from parents in his community. “We aim to make those same memories for the children of MDI through the Cub Scouts of America program,” he said.

Scouting focuses on character building, kindness, land stewardship and volunteering within the community.

Children in the Mount Desert Island area, including Trenton and the outer islands, are encouraged to sign up. Cub Scouts is now open to both boys and girls. Packs, which encompass all dens on the island, typically meet once per month. Dens meet once or twice a month.

“We’re really excited for the potential of the upcoming year and have some grand adventures planned for the scouts,” said Dougherty. All activities for scouting follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

Dougherty hopes to see families at the YMCA event so he can explain what scouting is and what the program can provide for their children.

For more information, contact Dougherty at (207) 288-8279 x 1496 or email [email protected]