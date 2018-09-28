Cruise back in time

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Historical Society and Barn Arts Collective present a history cruise Oct. 11 aboard the Sea Princess.

The two-hour cruise will leave Northeast Harbor at 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $35. From Northeast Harbor the boat will pass by East Bunker Ledge, Sutton and Cranberry Islands, then venture up Somes Sound.

MDI Historical Society director Tim Garrity will team up with Andrew Simon of the Barn Arts Collective to bring to life events and people from MDI’s past.

Simon will portray figures from history such as Henry Spelman and Jasty McGowan. Spelman was a member of the Champlain Society, the group of 1880s-era college students who studied the natural history of the island. McGowan, a quarry worker, is a character created by Simon for the Historical Society’s Vintage Classroom program, which recreates an 1894 schoolhouse in an immersive performance for local students.

“Mount Desert Island is best seen from the water and enhanced by an appreciation of the historical scenes that have gone before,” Garrity said.

We hope to provide our audience with an enriching and exciting experience.”

“History and theater are both about telling stories,” Simon said. “Storytelling is the way that we understand who we are and how we’ve gotten here.”

The event is part of Southwest Harbor Week, ten days of tastings, talks, tours, concerts, cruises, and demonstrations hosted by the Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce. Visit AcadiaChamber.com.