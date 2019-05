BAR HARBOR — The Crooked Road Shakespeare class and their teacher Tom Crikelair will perform a few scenes from “King Henry IV Part 2” Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library’s Shakespeare Open Mic night.

Attendees are invited to share, read, perform or recite anything pertaining to the Bard. The Crooked Road group got their start performing at these open mic events. Contact 288-4245.