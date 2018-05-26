Criterion tours free on cruise ship days

BAR HARBOR — Free historic daytime tours of The Criterion Theatre will be given by Bar Harbor Ghost Tours Monday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. on cruise ship days.

No preregistration is required; visitors will be met at the theater by a tour guide. Highlights of the tour include a close look at the 1930’s Art Deco design and original glass chandelier, a history of the theater’s rum-running past and personal local stories.

Bar Harbor Ghost Tours is a Micmac owned, family-operated company. Visit barharborghosttours.com.