Creators of podcast musical to perform at The Barn

TREMONT — Writing and composing team Ellen Winter and Chris Littler present “The Best Time,” an immersive musical about a New Year’s Eve party that goes off the rails when one of the attendees is outed as a time traveler, on Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at The Barn in Tremont.

Winter and Littler are best known for creating the world’s first feature-length podcast musical, “36 Questions.”

The performance of works in progress by Barn Arts artists in residence also includes “Webbed Hands,” a coming-of-age adventure with music about Shashi — whose mother might have been a mermaid; “DU IZ TAK,” a new performance piece for the very young, inviting the audience to engage and explore life, loss, and the delights of the forest floor; and “Nora Saves the World” an interactive musical about a young raccoon on a quest to save animals endangered by climate change.

Call 412-9435 or visit barnarts.me.