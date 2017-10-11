Crafty kids to create stellar jack-o’-lanterns

BAR HARBOR — Children ages five and up can create their own constellation jack-o’-lanterns at a special craft time at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

Children will join members of the Acadia Astronomical Society in learning how to carve a pumpkin with a depiction of a constellation in the night sky. All materials needed, including a pumpkin, will be provided for this activity that organizers say will get children into the Halloween spirit.

Parents are asked to register for this event. Pumpkins will be on display at the library until Saturday, Oct. 28. Contact Mae Corrion, youth services librarian, at 288-4245 or [email protected].