Crafters to make book safes

BAR HARBOR — Artist Lynda Millar, who creates book art, will show how to make a book safe out of a used book at a Sip ‘n’ Craft event at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

A book safe is a book that has been altered to turn the book into a box with a secret compartment. To create the safe, Millar will show how to use a craft knife to cut a hole through the pages to create a “box” and then how to turn the box into a safe. The library will provide the books, glue, craft knives and wine. Participants are welcome to bring their own books and craft knives.

This craft, for adults 21 years and older, is limited to 10 people. Preregister by calling 288-4245. Call the library or email [email protected] for more information.