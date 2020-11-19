Crafters Corner: Week 1

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local crafters will have fewer opportunities this shopping season to get their hand-crafted wares to would-be buyers. With craft fairs canceled, or reduced in size, the Islander aims to bring the crafts to you over the next few weeks—reminding you to shop local whenever possible.

Beth Herrick, West Tremont

Painted porcelain

Price Range of Items: $20 – $120

How long have you been crafting your product?

I apprenticed with Marilyn Baum of Bar Harbor and inherited her equipment when she retired. I’m about 23 years into it now.

How is your product unique?

Each piece is hand painted. I do lots of custom tile work with local scenes as well.

How can people buy and receive your items?

Window Panes in Bar Harbor has a good selection. If you’re out for a drive, Handworks in Blue Hill and Mainely Pottery in Belfast also carry my work. My website is beezinc.com, and I’ll deliver or mail finished pieces to you.

Leslie Jones, Southwest Harbor

Bead embroidery jewelry

Price Range of Items: $45-$300

How long have you been crafting your product?

Eight years.

How is your product unique?

Every piece is one-of-a-kind. There are no duplicates. I make memory pieces out of vintage, broken jewelry.

How can people buy and receive your items?

Email [email protected], visit Leslie Jones’ Jewelry Facebook page, or lesliejonesjewelry.com.

Kathy Norwood, Bar Harbor

Knitted/crochet hats

Price Range of Items: $12-$49

How long have you been crafting your product?

I have been involved with Island craft fairs over 20 years.

How is your product unique?

I make a lot of my patterns and I think my hats have a lot of whimsy.

How can people buy and receive your items?

I will be at the Oceanside the first weekend of December and have a Facebook page, K Norwood – A Bee in My Bonnet.

Bethany Roberge/Bar Harbor

Paper crafts/T-shirts, masks

Price Range of Items: $3–$100

How long have you been crafting your product?

I have been crafting since I was a child. Whenever I would complain of boredom, my mother would send me into her craft room to experiment. I began bookbinding in 2003. Letterpress is a recently acquired skill, which I’ve been practicing for about two years.

How is your product unique?

I make books of all sizes, which helps to minimize waste. My smallest books are actually earrings (a popular gift for librarians and teachers). One of the bookbinding styles that I focus on is called Coptic stitch, which has an open spine. This technique allows the book to lie completely flat when open, making it great for use as a sketchbook or journal. My chipboard box creations vary from simple smaller boxes to elaborate boxes with drawers and compartments. My most popular face masks feature a nautical chart of Mount Desert Island. I have the fabric custom made, so they truly are unique. My letterpress cards are made using an antique Vandercook letterpress. I hand crank each card through the letterpress, which gives a tactile result, as you can feel the indentation of the design on the paper.

How can people buy and receive your items?

Online on Etsy, islandboundpress.etsy.com; email for custom orders or local pickup, [email protected]; in person at Southwest Harbor Artisans, 360 Main Street, Southwest Harbor (currently open Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20, open Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Also, at the Island Arts Association Craft Fair Dec. 4–5 at the Atlantic Oceanside, Bar Harbor.