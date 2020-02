BAR HARBOR — Liz Cutler of ArtWaves will be the Jesup Memorial Library during a craft workshop for all skill levels on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Participants will make a vessel using tissue paper, raffia, feathers, vintage paper, yarn, fabric and plaster, and can bring in a uniquely shaped bowl or vessel to use as structural support or use one at the library.

Contact 288-4245.