Craft show is here

BAR HARBOR — Maine Crafts Guild artisans will show their fine craft in wood, metal, fiber, clay, glass, leather and mixed media at the Mount Desert Island Directions Fine Craft Show, set for July 26-28 at MDI High School. This is the show’s 44th season.

Returning guild members include sculptor Raymond Carbone of Steuben and jeweler Lauran Sundin of Brooksville. First-time exhibitors at the juried show include Emma Thieme of Maven Leather (handbags), Lisa and Scott Cylinder of Chickenscratch (jewelry) and Jamien St. Pierre of Jamien St. Pierre Fine Furniture (wood).

New guild member Victoria Varga of Cumberland Foreside will exhibit her contemporary sterling silver jewelry. Bold and colorful inlays are the hallmark of her signature collection.

The show is presented in partnership with the Maine Crafts Association. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the shared booth and learn more about how the organizations serve Maine artists and makers.

Hours for the show are Friday, July 26, from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact 372-1541.