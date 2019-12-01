Craft fairs galore!

Congregational church hosts fair

BAR HARBOR — The Christmas Fair for the Bar Harbor Congregational Church will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will feature crafts, art, baked goods, raffle items and an Attic Treasures secondhand sale. A free lunch includes soup, sandwiches, chowder, chili and pie. Donations are welcome. Contact 288-5461.

Lioness craft fair

TREMONT — The MDI Lioness Club will host its annual Christmas Craft Fair Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Tremont Consolidated School gym.

The fair will include local crafters, a bake sale and lunch concession.

Visit the MDI Lioness Club Facebook page.

Island Arts Association annual fair

BAR HARBOR — A two-day craft fair at the Atlantic Oceanside hosted by the Island Arts Association is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

The fair hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event includes raffles, a bake sale and luncheon items as well as handmade crafts by island residents and invited guest crafters.

This year’s fair is a fundraiser for the YWCA MDI.

Call 288-5801.

Book sale

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will hold its annual holiday book sale on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale. All are in new or nearly new condition and perfect for gift giving.

There will also be a raffle for a gallon of fresh scallops and a Grand Marnier cake. All proceeds will help support the library’s operations.

Contact 244-7065.

Christmas fair planned

BAR HARBOR — Church of Our Father in Hulls Cove will hold a Christmas Fair and Luncheon, Saturday, Dec. 7 featuring fresh wreaths, baked goods and a soup luncheon.