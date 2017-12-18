Craft chairs from local gallery heading to Stockholm

MOUNT DESERT — Two pieces of furniture on display at The Gallery at Somes Sound will be featured in a 2018 exhibition of work by American craft masters at the National Museum of Art in Stockholm, Sweden.

Garry Knox Bennett’s Stubby Stark Chair and Thomas Hucker’s Courting Chair will be part of an exhibition organized by Helen Drutt English that introduces European audiences to contemporary American furniture.

The Bennett and Hucker pieces ultimately will become part of the museum’s permanent collection.