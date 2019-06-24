Coyotes are talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Conservation biologist Geri Vistein will discuss coyotes Tuesday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Vistein’s focus is on carnivores and the vital role they play in maintaining the biodiversity on our planet. She will discuss perceptions and relationships between the coyote and Native Americans and European Americans. She will also talk about coyotes’ interactions with other wildlife.

Vistein holds degrees in wildlife biology and natural resources.

There will be time for audience members to share their own stories and ask questions. Contact the library at 244-7065.