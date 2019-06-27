‘Cosmic Juggling Comedy Show’ set

MOUNT DESERT — Michael Menes, a juggler from Buckfield, will perform his “Cosmic Juggling Comedy Show” Monday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Menes is an award-winning contemporary vaudevillian who has performed his juggling shows all over the world including television appearances on “The International Humor Festival” and “Le Grande Cabaret du Monde” in Paris, France. He has also performed for Cirque du Soleil, Royal Caribbean, at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and at the Shanghai International Comedy Festival.

“Michael defies gravity by swinging Chinese meteors, juggles the rings of Saturn, and takes everyone on a journey out of this world with his amazing Flying Saucers!” organizers said.

The 45-minute show is free and open to the public, and will encourage kids to learn about space exploration while sharing the fun and amazing world of juggling arts. A preview of the show is available on Menes’ YouTube channel.

Contact the library at 276-3333.