Cooking workshops

Vegetarian dishes for the holidays

ELLSWORTH — Local Chef Cas Dowden will demonstrate how to prepare alternatives to a traditional holiday turkey and surprise guests with tasty meat-free options on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center.

Participants will be encouraged to actively participate in preparing the meal, as they learn new recipes and helpful cooking tips for these healthy, festive main dishes incorporating vegetable proteins. All are welcome to attend and share the prepared meals for a light lunch afterward.

Dowden is a personal chef from Bar Harbor known for her down-home cooking.

Contact 664-0339.

Cooking with mushrooms

BAR HARBOR — A workshop on cooking and healing with mushrooms will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Whole Health Center in Town Hill.

The workshop will feature Terry Anya Hayes, a past president of the New York Mycological Association, who introduced the “Mushrooms as Food and Medicine” classes at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York.

She will speak of the medicinal attributes and health benefits of three food mushrooms that are easily available in local markets.

She will be joined by Dominika DelMastro, who will share her experience growing and selling shiitake mushrooms here on Mount Desert Island. Shiitakes are one of the nutritional heavy-hitters.

“Some of our most delicious mushrooms are also among our most nutritious foods,” said Center Director Paul Weiss. “And they’re especially rich in nutrients that strengthen our immune system.”

The workshop will include a cooking demonstration and tasting of each of the three mushrooms. Participants will leave with recipes and other handouts.

Contact The Whole Health Center at 288-4128.