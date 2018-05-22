Conversation to link literature, aging

BAR HARBOR — Author Margaret Cruikshank will lead a discussion on how literature can help people through the aging process at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Cruikshank, who retired from the University of Maine after 15 years in the women’s studies department, is now a faculty associate at the University of Maine Center on Aging. The Center on Aging is a multidisciplinary center within the University of Maine System devoted exclusively to aging-related education and training, research and evaluation, and community service.

Cruikshank is the author of “Learning to be Old: Gender, Culture and Aging,” which examines what it means to grow old in America today. The book questions social myths and fears about aging, sickness and the other social roles of the elderly, the over-medicalization of many older people and ageism.

She also is the editor of “Fierce with Reality: Literature on Aging,” an anthology that includes poetry, fiction, philosophical essays, personal essays, humor, analyses of ageism and folktales from Asia and Iraq. The book explores many facets of aging and reveals the challenges and complexities of later life while showing that the aging process is both individual and cultural.

This talk is part of Age By Design, a series of programs co-sponsored by the Jesup, the YWCA Mount Desert Island, the Mount Desert Island YMCA and Island Connections that focuses on all facets of life for people ages 50 and over.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].