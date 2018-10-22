Contra dance set

BAR HARBOR — The monthly contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library is on for Saturday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Big Moose Band and caller Chrissy Fowler provide the music. No experience is necessary; each dance is taught before the music starts.

Big Moose features Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others. There is a requested $8 donation for adults or $25 for families to help pay the caller. Children under 12 get in for free.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.