BAR HARBOR — The Big Moose Band will perform at this month’s contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s caller is Mike Fay.

For the first hour, there is free dance where beginners can learn the steps and dancers can brush up on their contra dance knowledge. Fay will teach and lead all the dances. From 7:30 p.m. on there is an $8 requested donation per person, or $25 per family to help pay the caller. There is no cover charge for children under 12.