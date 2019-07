BAR HARBOR — A contra dance will be held Saturday, July 27 at the Jesup Memorial Library. The Big Moose Band will perform and the caller will be Mike Fay.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free dance where people can learn the steps and brush up on contra dance knowledge. From 7:30 p.m. on there is an $8 requested donation per person or $25 per family to help pay the caller. Children younger than 12 can dance for free.

Contact 288-4245.