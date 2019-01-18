BAR HARBOR — Big Moose Band and caller Chrissy Fowler will host a community contra dance on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

The free family dance, which will take place for the first hour, is perfect for families and beginners who have never contra-danced before. The regular contra dance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

There is an $8 requested donation for all adults and kids ages 12 and under, but the maximum requested donation for families is $25. College of the Atlantic students dance for free

Big Moose Band features some of the area’s finest musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.