Conrads to talk about Nepali trek

BAR HARBOR — Gary and Gail Conrad will talk about their time trekking through Nepal when they visit the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. In 2008, the Conrads and their son Zach joined an International Mountain Guides expedition of 30 climbers who were scaling peaks in Nepal.

The Conrads will show pictures from their travels and talk about their time in tent camps and climbing with Nepalese Sherpa guides. They started their trip in Katmandu, flew to Lukla, trekked to Namche Bazaar, Tengboche and Dingboche. Finally they climbed to Island Peak summit, Everest Base Camp and Ama Dablam summit.

