Concert at Claremont to benefit ECMI

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Violinist Robert Anemone and cellist Kirsten Jermé will perform chamber works by Glière, Honegger, Handel/Halvorsen and others Friday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Claremont Hotel.

The concert is a benefit for the Ellsworth Community Music Institute, a non-profit organization that provides classical music concerts and professional instruction for all ages at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

Anemone has appeared as a soloist with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Concord Symphony, University of Evansville Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Philharmonia, and others, as well as in recital in the United States and Europe. He is currently a member of the first violin section of the North Carolina Symphony in Raleigh.

Jermé has served four seasons as principal cellist of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and cellist of the Eykamp String Quartet, faculty Artists-in-Residence at the University of Evansville in Indiana. She has performed for the Art Institute of Chicago and at the Accademia Chigiana in Siena, Italy. She was appointed Assistant Director and Honors Coordinator for the Lamar-Stringfield Music Camp in Raleigh, NC, and serves on faculty at the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute.

Following the concert, guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the musicians and other guests on the lawn, where refreshments and drinks will be served.

Concert tickets are $40 each or $70 for a pair and can be purchased online, at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org. Checks made out to ECMI may be mailed to P.O. Box 56, Ellsworth, 04605.