Computer classes offered at libraries

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Three libraries on Mount Desert Island are hosting a series of free classes about computers and technology. Topics include basic computer skills, common software programs, social media and online safety. The program is in collaboration with the AmeriCorps Digital Inclusion Initiative.

At the Southwest Harbor Public Library there will be a two-part “Google Tools; Gmail, Drive, and Docs” class beginning on Wednesday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class meets Wednesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. The class will cover use of Gmail, Google Docs and Google Drive.

Also at the Southwest Harbor Library, a three-part class about use of Microsoft Word beginning on Wednesday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon; the second part is on Wednesday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and the final part is on Wednesday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will cover Microsoft Word, learn how to format text, use paragraph dialog boxes, add indents and work with tables and columns.

At the Jesup Memorial Library there will be a two-part “Introduction to Social Media” class on Wednesdays, April 3 and 10, both from 2 to 5 p.m. The class is for anyone who has basic computer skills and wants to join or learn more about social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

Also at the Jesup there will be an Internet Safety class on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.

All these classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required. A computer will be provided and there is no software needed. Classes are limited to six participants each. Register by contacting the library where the class will be held. Contact the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333, the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065 or the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245.