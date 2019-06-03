Computer classes at libraries

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The AmericCorps Digital Inclusion Initiative will host classes on computers and technology at the Southwest Harbor Public library and the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in June and July. The classes are for anyone who wants to learn basic computer skills, how to use different software programs as well as how to keep yourself safe online.

The classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon in Southwest Harbor and 2-5 p.m. in Bass Harbor, and will be held on Thursdays starting June 6.

The topics will be Intro to Computers, Internet Skills, Internet Safety, Getting Started with Gmail, Doing More with Google Tools and Digital Media Literacy.

The classes are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Class size is limited to five to eight people. A computer will be provided and no software is needed.

Contact 244-7065 or 244-3798.