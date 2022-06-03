Community phase of capital campaign kicks off with concert 

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is holding a family-friendly kickoff party for the community phase of the library’s capital campaign on Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the library’s side lawn.

The event will begin with a concert by Bee Parks and the Hornets followed by activities, snacks, crafts, giveaways and a raffle drawing. The event celebrates the library raising $10.5 million of its $12.5 million goal to build a new wing and will officially launch the community fundraising phase.

This summer, the library will encourage residents and businesses to make gifts and pledges that will help raise the remaining $2 million by the end of 2022 so construction can begin in 2023. Donors of $1,000 or more will be invited to add their name to a leaf made of recycled copper that will adorn a donor tree planned for the expansion’s façade.

Bee Parks and the Hornets perform high-energy concert parties that combine music, puppetry and audience participation with all-original songs that promote kindness, equality, self-confidence, social justice and environmental awareness. There will be a tent so the event can be held rain or shine.

For more information on the event and campaign, visit www.jesuplibrary.org.