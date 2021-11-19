Community partners key to the Islander’s success 

BAR HARBOR — Good community partners are essential in the news business. The Mount Desert Islander has been fortunate to have had many such partners over the last two decades. As we celebrate our 20th year, we want to also celebrate our advertising partners.

“The success of a newspaper can be measured by many metrics, but having strong support from local advertisers is one of the key measurements,” said the Islander’s publisher, Chris Crockett.

The benefit goes both ways, as Window Panes owner Julie Veilleux noted in a recent conversation with the Islander. Veilleux has been advertising with the paper since its first issue. Even though her company uses multiple media channels to communicate with its customers, she believes that newspaper advertising is an important part of her advertising plan. “I have always seen value in newspaper advertising,” she said.

The 135-year-old Bar Harbor Bank & Trust may have plenty of name recognition, especially in Bar Harbor where it is headquartered, but it has relied on the Islander for the last two decades to help continue its growth island-wide.

“The Islander is an important fixture in the community,” said Joseph Schmitt, chief marketing officer for the bank. “The island market is one of our most important markets and there is no better way to get messages out than in the Islander.”

“From the very beginning, the Mount Desert Island business community has supported the Islander. And because the area businesses continue to value the role we play in the community, each week our readers are treated to the very best in local reporting. And for that we are grateful,” Crockett said.

The Islander staff went through the paper’s first year of editions and identified businesses that have been advertisers since day one and that still regularly appear.

They include:

