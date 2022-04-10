Community foundation leader to head MaineCF 

ELLSWORTH — Deborah Ellwood has been named the new president and CEO of the Maine Community Foundation. She will be based in MaineCF’s Ellsworth office and begin at the end of June.

For the past dozen years, Ellwood has led CFLeads, the country’s network of community foundations, working together to increase their effectiveness and impact.

“I am thrilled to join the Maine Community Foundation as its seventh president and CEO,” Ellwood said. “I am humbled to be part of an organization with such an impressive track record of success and look forward to building on and growing the relationships, partnerships and collaborations needed to help MaineCF fulfill its mission to bring people and resources together for a strong Maine.”

A Bowdoin College graduate with family in Maine, Ellwood has a strong connection to the state and a deep appreciation for the many different communities and voices that make up Maine.

Ellwood also has a track record of improving outcomes at the local level as a board and staff leader at the Rochester Area Community Foundation in Rochester, N.Y. She also has a background as a policy researcher and advocate at Children Now in California, the Center for the Study of the States in Albany, N.Y., and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“Deborah Ellwood is the right person to lead MaineCF with her national expertise and love of Maine,” said Gregg Collins, chair of MaineCF’s board of directors. “This is an exciting time for the community foundation as we emerge from the pandemic and look to the future in partnership with donors and other community leaders.”

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill, Rockland and Rockport, MaineCF is Maine’s second-largest foundation with assets of $775 million. Last year, the community foundation awarded $58 million in grants and scholarships.