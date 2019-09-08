Community Book Club kicks off

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW), in collaboration with local libraries and the Seal Cove Auto Museum, is offering a free, month-long book program for kids and adults featuring award-winning author Gary Schmidt.

The IRW Community Book Club is open to all fifth and sixth graders living on MDI or attending Mount Desert Island Regional School System (MDIRSS) schools and a parent, guardian or other adult.

Each child/adult pair will receive two free copies of “Pay Attention, Carter Jones” and an invitation to a special presentation and book signing with Schmidt.

“The goal of this program is to engage both children and adults in a shared book experience,” said IRW Executive Director Jan Coates.

“‘Pay Attention, Carter Jones’ is a heartfelt and humorous book with themes of family, friendship and perseverance. We are excited to host our friend and award-winning author Gary Schmidt and to offer fun, book-related activities throughout the month of October.”

The IRW Community Book Club will culminate with a presentation and book signing with Schmidt beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Northeast Harbor Library. Leading up to that event will be several other book-related activities.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., IRW Community Book Club participants will receive free admission to the Seal Cove Auto Museum and the opportunity to ride in a Bentley, a car that is significant throughout “Pay Attention, Carter Jones.”

There will be two opportunities for group book discussion, complete with interactive activities for kids and adults: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Pre-registration for this program is required and may be completed online at islandreadersandwriters.org from Sept. 13-27. Contact 244-511.