Common Ground Fair goes virtual 

UNITY — The Common Ground Country Fair, which is the signature event of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) in Unity, will be offered in a virtual format for 2020. This annual celebration of rural living is always the third weekend after Labor Day and attracts over 60,000 visitors to MOFGA’s fairgrounds.

April Boucher, Common Ground Country Fair director stated, “Governor Mills’ gradual plan to restart Maine’s economy has provided information and clarity about the months ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. At this time, the guidance we have received, along with information from our fellow Maine agricultural fairs, has led us to the decision to pursue a virtual fair and not have an on-site event this year. This decision takes into account the safety and need for advanced planning for our community and allows us to begin planning a marquee virtual event.”

The Common Ground Country Fair started in 1977 and relies on the work of 2,500 volunteers each year, including 300 volunteers who work on the event year-round. The fair offers over 775 educational talks and experiences and features vendors from Maine, a unique all-organic farmers market, and is the largest organic fair in the U.S.

MOFGA will be working with the fair planning team, volunteers, exhibitors and staff to keep the spirit and goals of the Common Ground Country Fair alive and to provide an engaging virtual event for the community. Learn more at mofga.org.