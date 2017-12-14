Common Good serves winter lunches

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The winter lunch season has started at the Common Good Café in the post office complex.

Community lunches are served on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Popovers and oatmeal are served on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Everything at the Common Good is prepared on site, using fresh, organic (when possible) ingredients. Each Thursday lunch presents three soups, salad, casseroles and desserts. Vegetarian and vegan options are always available, and many offerings are gluten-free.

Live music is often played at the meals, with the Common Good Band playing from 10-11 a.m. on Sundays and local musicians playing during the Thursday lunch. Timbered Lake will play on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Both meals are served by donation. The donation-only policy allows anyone to enjoy the food and the company, and gives those who can afford a little more the chance to support an ongoing free food service to those with less.

Donations also support the Common Good’s mission of delivering weekly hot meals to shut-ins.