Combating social isolation 

PORTLAND – For the 2020 grant cycle and in light of COVID-19, MaineCF’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund will support community-based transportation programs, including changes in response to the pandemic, and efforts to keep older 60+ community members socially connected during a time of physical distancing. Grants of up to $10,000 are available.

Nearly a third of older people in Maine live in communities without access to public transportation. For older people, especially those in rural areas, lack of transportation can result in missed medical appointments, malnutrition and social isolation – all significant threats to good health and quality of life.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For guidelines, application and a list of 2019 grants, visit www.mainecf.org.

For questions, contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at (207) 761-2440 or [email protected].