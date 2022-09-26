Nature: Wish bats a complete recovery 

Good news came in this week when I received a column letter telling me about seeing bats flying over Mount Desert Island in Tremont. Bats have been noticeably absent ever since the deadly fungus disease decimated many of their sleeping colonies. It was a serious problem, and still is, but there is some hope.

These small, interesting mammals are very important in the natural world for they eat thousands of mosquitoes. Bats have small teeth for eating insects. Maine bats breed in early fall and winter and they produce one pup each year. This pup can fly when it gets to be a month old. These pups return to the place of their birth to hibernate.

Putting up proper bat houses or making them welcome and safe is important for them – and for humans. Bats have many natural enemies including hawks, owls, cats, raccoons and the lack of suitable housing. We mostly see the little brown bat and the big brown bat here on MDI. Bats are not blind and the species here do not drink blood. They are excellent insect catchers. When flying about, they scoop up insects with their tail and wing membranes and then into their mouth.

Bats hunt by echolocation. They hunt in flight or hang from a perch while emitting high-pitched sound waves that strike the insect and bounce back to the bat.

A few years ago, I was typing my column in an upstairs office room and just happened to have written about bats when a live brown bat glided around my head, out into the hall and down the stairs. I followed it quickly and turned on the porch light, shut all the inside lights off and opened the door. In a few minutes, as I watched, the bat flew by and out the door. It was very exciting!

One time I had the opportunity to hold and pet a red bat we had found sleeping on a tree in Bass Harbor. The beautiful fur was very soft. A bat’s face is quite like that of a very tiny dog. My late husband had pet bats that would fly to him if asked. They were very friendly.

Bats enter hibernation either alone or in a group from late September into October. Groups of bats like mine shafts, large trees, attics, old wells and caves. Wish them well for they are so useful in mosquito patrol. With bats living nearby, humans can sit outside in comfort and not be bitten by insects. Without bats, you have to take cover to avoid being bitten.

Some friends in Tremont planted an apple mint sprig in their yard and to date it has gotten to be a considerable size. As they were considering what to do, they noticed that over 20 monarch butterflies, along with other insects, were feasting on it. The mint sprig stays. The monarchs have a long journey ahead of them as they return to their wintering areas in Mexico.

As long as you see hummingbirds feeding, keep your feeders out. They know when to leave and they need all the energy for their long flight.

Rattlesnake plantain (Goodyera pubescens) is in bloom now. Keep watch for it on your walks on the island. The leaves are dark blue and olive, heavily veined with whitish markings. Actually, the leaves catch your attention sooner than the flowers. The flower is one of our local orchids. It has a preference for dry, rich woods where oak and pines abound.

A friend of mine has been enjoying watching the seals at Seawall these recent weeks. Normally at Seawall, it is the horsehead seal (or gray seal) and/or the harbor seal you see there. If you are not sure, look carefully at the seal’s head. If it is small and looks like a puppy dog in shape, it’s the harbor seal. If the head is much larger and has a longer nose and slightly resembles a horse’s head, it’s the gray seal. There is a big size difference!

If you’re interested in really learning the difference, visit the Natural History Museum at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. (Call for when it is open.) My late husband and a colleague made this museum happen and it is very good. You’ll have no doubt about seals once you’ve seen its exhibits. Then go to Seawall and look at the seals!

Days are still lovely and nature offers much to see on our island. Get out and enjoy it however you can.

Send any comments or questions to [email protected].