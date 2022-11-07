Nature: Take advantage of island living 

Keep watch at your feeder now for the red-bellied woodpecker. More reports of sightings in various places on the island have come to me this week. This is a handsome bird and not a shy one. They often arrive in late August and stay through May. Some friends and I used to practice playing string quartets in Salisbury Cove each week and we often just had to stop the music and look at this handsome woodpecker when it landed on the feeder and started feeding. The other birds did not seem to mind at all.

Gray jays have been observed in several locations on the island. Although residents are here throughout the year, they are generally more visible in the winter. Nesting actually takes place in late winter. In my life, the best views and interactions with gray jays have been while camping in Baxter Park. They joined us at every meal and were not shy. While traveling in Newfoundland in recent years, we always had some edibles ready for them for we had barely stopped the car in a rest area when one or two birds landed on a picnic table nearby. The jays knew a car meant food.

Gray jays are beauties in black, gray and white. The black and white pattern on the bird’s head stands out. It is not crested as is the commonly seen blue jay. Gray jays have a great deal of curiosity, which earns them nicknames such as camp robber whiskey jack, meat hawk, moose bird and Canada jay.

They are scavengers and are quite familiar with picnic areas. They are very easy to get to feed from your hand and it’s best not to leave any food unguarded on your table. Sometimes they eat the food at once and at other times they take it off to a hiding place for later use. The gray jays I have seen here on MDI are not as pushy as in some places. The farther north you go, the friendlier they are. They are, however, resident birds on this island.

Cormorants are migrating offshore now, heading down the Atlantic coast to spend the winter anywhere south from New Jersey to Florida and Louisiana. In late summer and autumn, you can see long flocks of these dark birds flying the coast in single file close to the water with rapidly beating wings and with necks outstretched. These birds are a familiar sight to see all summer as they sit on rocks, buoys and docks with wings stretched out to dry and cool off.

It is the double-crested cormorant that we commonly see here on this island. These birds are excellent swimmers and divers, even using their wings to fly underwater and using their padded feet like big paddles to chase after fish. They can swim very well on the surface like a cork or submerge with just the head showing. This is done by the use of many air sacs that can be flooded at will like a submarine’s ballast tanks.

After a good breeding season in the north, cormorants sweep down the coast in great numbers. Flights will continue until winter really sets in. The name double crested comes from the fact that, through the breeding season, the cormorant has two tufts of whiter feathers on each side of the crown. Wish them well on their journey.

Sitting on the shore one day to just enjoy the scene, I watched the wind rippling the surface of the tidepool. In the deeper water, I could see seaweeds and a few periwinkles. Seaweeds are marine algae and have blades instead of leaves and holdfasts instead of roots. They can be red, brown or green.

Laver, a red alga, can be eaten or boiled into a soup. It looks a bit like lettuce except it is purplish brown. Irish moss is a favorite of mine. It is reddish purple or olive green, short and bushy, and with proper preparation can be made into blancmange pudding. Carrageenan is made from Irish moss and is used to thicken soups and dairy products. Dulse, rich in iodine, was also visible with its leathery, red or purple flat blades. The only creatures I could see were periwinkles – little brown and white snails They feed on algae. In between tides, they can live out of water if they close their operculum, the horny or shell plate, to close the openings in their bodies.

One of the many advantages of living on an island such as this one is enjoying the various habitats we can explore so easily. Fortunately, there are many experts in various fields living here. And, of course, now we have computers, so we can find experts to help us identify something new. I treasure my human experts who help me when I get stumped with identification.

Send any questions or sightings to [email protected]