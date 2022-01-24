Nature: MDI is home to ‘tigers of the night’

Keeping warm in the winter is a problem for birds, even in South Carolina this year. I watched one day as a beautiful mockingbird wiggled its way into a small rose bush that was in full sun to enjoy the warmth.

Shore birds, including egrets, herons, ibis and four roseate spoonbills sat huddled in the sun as well. No alligators were to be seen. It was quite chilly. Fluffing up feathers helps some birds while others resort to shivering. The recent storms on the East Coast have given wildlife lots of trouble.

Great horned owls start courtship and nesting in February. They commonly live in Maine and here on Mount Desert Island. Actually, this owl is a common owl in forests, grasslands, deserts, backyards of cities and towns between other semi-open habitat between the Arctic and the tropics.

The great horned owl is a big one. Think of it as being as tall as from the tips of your fingers to your elbow. Then add a 6-foot wingspread. On the top of its head are two earlike tufts of feathers, but they are not ears. The ears are covered with feathers behind the big bird’s yellow eyes. Its ‘hoot’ is a deep sound and carries a long way.

Great horned owls hunt for their prey and can “catch” other owls, eagles, falcons and osprey as well as small mammals like skunks, squirrels and rats. Its nickname is “tiger of the night.”

The owl’s wide wings help it to maneuver its flight. The bright yellow eyes give the bird excellent sight. The eyes do not move in the sockets, but the head swivels more than 180 degrees in all directions. The front disk feathers direct sound waves to the ears.

Great horned owls are frequently harassed by smaller birds, especially when they are trying to sleep during the day. The harassment gang may include anything from a hummingbird to a raven.

If you know where a great horned owl’s nest is, keep your distance, for the mother bird needs to keep her eggs and young warm in harsh weather.

A letter came to me recently about sea smoke. I’ve seen it many times near Seawall, but this recent photograph was amazing. It’s an incredible sight, but probably more familiar to the fishermen. It seems that this condition appears when the invisible water evaporating from the liquid surface is condensed with “fog” by the cooler surrounding air. It’s not always welcome for it makes large steel trawlers very slippery, but photographers love it.

Otters seem to know what fun snow can be. These medium-sized mammals leave signs of their playfulness with tracks in the snow, including their wonderful slide tracks. They seem to enjoy sliding down a snowy track on their stomachs!

River otters are found here on MDI. They live near water. A group of them is called a romp, for they do like to play enthusiastically. Otters are found everywhere except in Australia or Antarctica.

Their fur coats are very warm and cold winters don’t bother them. They are meat eaters but they also like fish. They know how to open a shell as well and they have very sharp teeth. Don’t try to get too close to them and never try to feed them.

My daughter and I were on a dock in Newfoundland a couple of years ago when a young otter popped up and started grooming itself. He or she was still there when we left and it was a great encounter.

I heard about a dock party not too long ago where the band was playing music. Three or four young otters came up on the dock and stayed to listen. They’re not there to cause trouble. Music lovers come in all shapes.

Send any questions or observations to me at [email protected]