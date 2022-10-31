Nature: Just wag your tail 

Wagging your tail is sometimes the best thing to do if you meet a porcupine. My friend’s large white German Shepherd was intently looking at something on the ground while wagging its tail, so my friend went to see what was going on. Her dog, with a friendly manner, was with a large porcupine that had its quills at the ready. The dog was just curious. A smaller dog came running up and barked in the porcupine’s face. It took a long time for the owner of that dog to get the quills out of that dog’s face.

All the quills must be removed for they keep working their way into the dog’s flesh or whatever part of its body got stuck with quills. This method of defense is the only one a porcupine has. The porcupine cannot “throw” its quills. Porcupines cannot run fast or fight well. Any quills need to be removed immediately because with every motion made by the dog, the quill goes in deeper and it’s possible for a quill to reach a vulnerable organ. Avoiding such encounters is the best solution.

There is an interesting older book called “How Do You Spank a Porcupine” by Ronald Rood. His son reads this column and sent me a letter after I wrote about porcupines another time. It was fun hearing from him and comparing notes. I used to take a white porcupine named Charmin around to local nursing homes and residents were able to hold it with never a problem and lots of pleasure.

A red-bellied woodpecker was seen on the island this week. This colorful bird does not live here but just visits about now and on through the winter until May. You know it’s a woodpecker by its shape and actions. The naming of this bird makes no sense to me. The male red-bellied woodpecker has red on the back of its neck and over the top of its head. It back is laddered black and any belly you can see is white. Roger Tory Peterson, a famous naturalist, describes it as having a zebra back and a red head. They are quite handsome and not shy. Watch for them to arrive at your feeder.

A letter from a column reader this week asked me to identify a croaking sound she heard one day in her house. She wondered what it could be – maybe a gray tree frog? The sound was loud. This frog, also known as hyla versicolor (variable color), might be the answer but this mystery in still in the solving mode. This particular frog can be gray, but the color can vary. It is nocturnal for the most part but will be found in cellars sometime. Their skin has a bumpy texture resembling lichens and their size is about 2 inches or less. I need more clues and a photo!

The adult frogs are opportunist cannibals and eat a variety of things. They hibernate in the winter. In the winter, 80 percent of their body freezes, the eyes become opaque and the heartbeat and breathing suspend temporarily. They emerge in April. They can live 7-9 years. Go online and look them up so you can hear what they sound like. In a wet area where they live, the sounds of spring are loud, fascinating and I think quite beautiful.

We are now in November and will be experiencing a mixture of summer and winter weather. Frosty mornings contrast with afternoons so warm you might hear a peeper calling.

A flock of rusty blackbirds was seen this past week. The voice of this bird is often described as sounding like a creaking screened door. It’s not musical but easily recognizable. This blackbird forages vigorously on the leaves and kicks them backward. Watch for them on island lawns now through the winter and into April. This blackbird is about the size of a red-winged blackbird but has a longer tail. Its voice is loud and squeaky. They could be a little hard to recognize at first. The rusty blackbird is only rusty in the fall, and you might mistake it for a short-tailed grackle. l like what Roger Tory Peterson, the famous bird expert, said about them. “Grackles are the long-tailed blackbirds. Starlings are the short-tailed blackbirds, and the redwings, cowbirds and rusty blackbirds are the more average proportions.”

Take a look at all the black birds you see! Look for robin-sized blackbirds with whitish eyes this week. They like wet places.

Send any questions or observations to [email protected].