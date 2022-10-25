Nature: Colors everywhere are quite special 

The island is very colorful now. I have a tree outside my kitchen window that is so yellow you think the sun is shining, even on a rainy day.

In the wet grass next to my driveway, a friend discovered what looked like a very small lobster. It turned out to be a crayfish. These small creatures live in freshwater, running streams, rivers and brooks here in Maine but they are found in many freshwater places in the world.

The feisty little creature flailing his claws is also called a crawfish, crawdad and other names around the world. They feed on small fish, plants, snails and earthworms. Crayfish are eaten by fish, birds (especially herons) and raccoons. Some crayfish are as small as 1 inch and large ones can reach 15 inches. These creatures are covered with a tough layer of exoskeleton that they molt from time to time, especially in their first year.

The family of crayfish living here is Cambaridae. In recent years, they have moved all over the world as bait and food. When winter comes, they will burrow down in the mud and slow down their activities. They definitely do look like tiny brown lobsters.

Listen for migrating geese now honking as they pass overhead heading south. I really like that sound coming down from the sky as a flock passes overhead. They fly in a V-formation, honking as they go. It is a special sound to my ears and primordial. On their journey, they do change leaders from time to time. The leader honks to the flock, I suspect, to give them encouragement, and the members of the flock answer as they fly. The greater movement is in October and early November.

Black guillemots are changing their summer feathers, which are quite different from those they wear all summer. In summer, they are mostly black but in the winter they are mostly white and very different looking. Guillemots are here year-round in our harbors and along the shore. I’ve heard some people call them sea pigeons. They are commonly seen in all our harbors.

Mountain holly is small when found on open mountain ridges, but it grows up to 6 feet tall in damp thickets. The long-stemmed red berries are pretty and make good wildlife food. The leaves are not the distinctive Christmas holly shape at all. Mountain holly leaves are smooth.

Rose hips, the fruit of roses, are ripe now and very colorful. Although growing profusely as if it has always lived here, rosa rugosa is an introduced Asiatic shrub that can be found throughout the United States. Wildlife eats the fleshy fruit that contains many seeds. Throughout the winter, the fruit can be found on the plants and many kinds of wildlife find it a major source of nourishment. Fruits and other parts of the plant are eaten by deer. My mother used to make a wonderful preserve out of the raw fruit mixed with oranges and then frozen. Thickets of the plant provide excellent places for birds and small mammals to escape winter weather.

If you walk near Bubble Pond, pay attention to the ferns, for there is a lovely patch of Christmas fern, a favorite of mine, growing there. Many years ago, a wonderful naturalist in New Canaan, Conn., introduced me to this fern and it has been a favorite ever since. The deep green fronds look just like tiny Christmas stockings. See if you can find it.

Milk snakes may be out sunning in their warm spots even now. This snake is quite beautiful and perfectly harmless, as are all the snakes found here. No matter how baby snakes arrive (hatched from an egg or born alive), they are on their own immediately. They grow rapidly and mature in three years. They can swallow food with a diameter larger than their own head! Their tongue gathers information.

When temperatures get cold in Maine, turtles dig in muddy lakes and pond bottoms. They don’t hibernate there for sometimes you will actually see a turtle swimming under the ice in the winter.

Enjoy fall!

Let me know what you are seeing or ask me a question at [email protected]