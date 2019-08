MOUNT DESERT — A Harvard-Yale football game that was played on Nov. 23, 1968 is the subject of a book by George Colt, who will speak at the Northeast Harbor Library Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

In researching “The Game: Harvard, Yale and America in 1968,” Colt spoke at length with almost all of the players still living, providing intimate detail into those who experienced it firsthand.

The talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.